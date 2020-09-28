Thiago Silva reveals advice from Willian about Chelsea FC move

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Thiago Silva has revealed that Willian encouraged him to sign for Chelsea FC this summer after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian defender opted to leave Parc des Princes on a free transfer and he joined Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side as one of eight new arrivals at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago brings with him a wealth of experience, although the 36-year-old was guilty of a mistake that led to a goal in Chelsea FC’s 3-3 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday night.

Willian himself left Chelsea FC on a free transfer to sign for Arsenal in the summer transfer window and he has already been a big hit at the north London club.

Now, new Chelsea FC signing Thiago has revealed that he spoke to his compatriot about the possibility of moving to Stamford Bridge before the deal was confirmed.

Speaking on BBC’s Football Focus, Thiago said: “As soon as the Champions League was over I spoke to Willian.

“He spoke very highly of Chelsea to me, he said, ‘Go, you’ll be really happy, the people there are great’.”

Thiago made his Premier League debut for Chelsea FC on Saturday night as the Blues came from three goals down to claim a 3-3 draw in a thrilling game at The Hawthorns.

Speaking after the game, Lampard insisted that he is thrilled to have a player of Thiago’s quality and experience at the club despite his costly error.

“Thiago Silva is going to be fantastic for us,” said Lampard. “He’s been incredible in his career and I will not put any blame on him.

“We’re a team, we have to react around that and the team did in the second half but it’s nothing on him.

“I’m sure he’ll stand up and say it was a mistake but other than that I thought he was pretty faultless in the game and that’s his first Premier League game in the bank so we’ll get a lot more from him.”

Chelsea FC will take on Tottenham in the fourth round of the League Cup away from home on Tuesday night.

