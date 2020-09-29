Timo Werner ‘absolutely unhappy’ with Chelsea FC performance

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Timo Werner has admitted that he was left “absolutely unhappy” with Chelsea FC’s performance in their thrilling 3-3 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday night.

The Blues found themselves 3-0 down at half-time at The Hawthorns after two goals from Callum Robinson and a strike from Kyle Bartley put the hosts in control of the game.

However, Frank Lampard’s men showed their fighting spirit in the second half as they managed to get themselves back into the game and ended up earning a point thanks to goals from Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham after the break.

Summer signing Werner played for the whole 90 minutes of the tie but was unable to find his first Premier League goal for the Blues.

The result means that Chelsea FC have taken four points from a possible nine from their opening three Premier League games this season.

Posting on Instagram after the game, the Germany international has admitted that he was very disappointed by the Blues’ performance but he was thrilled by the way Lampard’s men managed to fight their way back into the game.

Werner shared a picture of him playing on Saturday and wrote the caption: “We never give up @chelseafc! Absolutely unhappy with our performance but great fighting spirit ✊🔵.”

Werner will be expecting to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

