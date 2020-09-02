Chelsea FC told they must complete this important signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC must complete a deal to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, according to Tony Cascarino.

The Blues have been one of the busiest teams in the top flight this summer, with Frank Lampard overseeing a major overhaul of his squad and a significant influx of talent ahead of his second campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have already completed deals for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr ahead of the new campaign – and they continue to be linked with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz.

The west London side are also thought to be in the market for a new goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of the new campaign.

And former Chelsea FC star Cascarino believes that it is crucial for the Blues to bring in a new shot-stopper if they are serious about being able to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Cascarino said: “Parts of the puzzle that they thought were missing, it’s not completed yet, but I don’t think Chelsea’s transfers [are completed].

“If you’re investing as much money as you have, and you’ve mentioned Ziyech and you’ve mentioned Werner and [Christian] Pulisic who was only a recent signing in terms of how long he’s been there, and then adding again and buying Chilwell and then Silva, there has to be a new goalkeeper.”

Chelsea FC, who finished in fourth place in the Premier League last season, will kick off their new season with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

Cascarino continue: “Frank will be fully aware that him getting that investment means there’s a different challenge now.

“He will know the expectation won’t just be qualifying for Champions League football. That was the expectation last summer, and if they managed it with a transfer embargo then it’s a bonus.

“But that’s not the challenge now. Now it’s guaranteed top-four, but really they’re giving him the finds to challenge for the top-two.

“With that sort of spending you can’t lose 17 games. Chelsea lost 17 games last season, they had a goals-against column that was dreadful.

“If they lose 17 games in a season he won’t be Chelsea manager.”

The west London side have not won the Premier League title since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2013 and they finished without a trophy in Lampard’s first campaign in charge last term.

