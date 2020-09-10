Chelsea FC have closed the gap to Liverpool FC, claims journalist

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have already closed the gap to Liverpool FC and Manchester City with their summer recruitment drive, according to journalist Gabriele Marcotti.

The Blues have been one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window, with Frank Lampard having brought in a number of big-name signings to bolster his squad ahead of his second campaign in charge.

Chelsea FC have made seven new signings so far, including the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz.

The west London side are aiming to challenge the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table this season as they look to try and improve on their fourth-placed finish from last term.

Chelsea FC are also reported to be closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes to complete what has been a very busy summer for the west London side.

With all of the new arrivals at Stamford Bridge, attentions will now be firmly fixed on how the Blues are set to fare this season in the race for the Premier League title.

Marcotti believes that the Blues have taken a significant step towards closing the gap to Liverpool FC and Manchester City with their summer spending.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Marcotti said: “With all due respect to Mendy, I don’t think he moves the needle where all of a sudden he shows up and they’re on level footing with Liverpool or even Manchester City.

“I think Chelsea probably have closed the gap but whenever you bring in so many players and raise so many questions…

“Lampard loves his tactics but we have no idea what formation he’s going to play, whether it’s going to be 3-4-3, 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3.

“And then we don’t know which players are going to fit where in that formation because he has so many options.

“With that many options it’s really hard to judge a team. I expect Chelsea to be better than they were last year but this is still a young team, with the exception of Thiago Silva of course.

“City and Liverpool are so far ahead that you’re not going to close the gap overnight unless one of those two teams, something goes badly wrong and they implode and fall apart.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday.

