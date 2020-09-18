Rio Ferdinand: Chelsea FC have made the signing of the summer

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Chelsea FC have made the signing of the season by landing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer.

The Blues have spent big in the summer transfer window so far and they completed a deal to bring Werner to Stamford Bridge soon after the window opened.

Werner made his Premier League debut for the Blues on Monday night as he helped Frank Lampard’s men to claim a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion to get their campaign off to a winning start.

The 24-year-old arrives at Stamford Bridge with a big reputation after he scored 95 goals in 159 games for RB Leipzig before his move to the English capital.

And former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that Werner could well end up being the signing of the summer in the Premier League.

Asked to predict the signing of the season, Ferdinand said on YouTube: “I’m going to go for Werner.

“He looked sharp against Brighton and I saw him against Spain the other day – he tore them one.”

Meanwhile, Ferdinand also revealed that he had spoken to Chelsea FC boss Lampard about another one of the Blues’ signings Hakim Ziyech recently.

Chelsea FC wrapped up a deal to bring Ziyech to Stamford Bridge from Ajax earlier in the year and Ferdinand revealed that Lampard has been particularly impressed by the Morocco international’s passing ability.

Ferdinand said: “You know what, I spoke to Frank the other day about Ziyech and he said: ‘His passing is ridiculous’.

“I’m looking to see them passes when he cuts with his left foot and has the likes of Mason Mount, Timo Werner Kai Havertz etc all making runs – and I think Ziyech will be putting it on a plate for these boys.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Premier League showdown against defending champions Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

