Chelsea FC issued warning about new signing Timo Werner

Timo Werner will need time to adapt to the rigours of English football following his move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea FC this summer, according to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The Germany international was one of Chelsea FC’s first signings in the summer transfer window as Frank Lampard moved quickly to bolster his attacking options at Stamford Bridge ahead of his second campaign in charge.

Werner arrives in west London with a reputation as one of European football’s top attacking talents, with the 24-year-old having scored 28 goals and made eight assists in 34 Bundesliga games last term.

The attacking midfielder will be hoping to play his part in helping Chelsea FC to mount a serious Premier League title challenge next season as they aim to win the trophy for the first time since 2017.

However, former Blues star Hasselbaink believes that it will take time for Werner to adapt to English football, and so Chelsea FC fans should not expect too much from him too soon.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Hasselbaink said: “German football is totally different to the English game so it will be difficult for Werner to settle straight in.

“We know he’s a talented player. We know what he can do. And Chelsea need a player that can score goals.

“But, we also need to give him the time. If you look at [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang when he came, he needed six months. So, give him those six months as well.”

Werner scored 36 goals and made 10 assists for club and country across all competitions last season.

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

The west London side finished in fourth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last term after they were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup final at the start of August.

