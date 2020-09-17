Timo Werner: Why I chose Chelsea FC ahead of Liverpool FC

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Timo Werner has revealed that he opted to join Chelsea FC ahead of the likes of Liverpool FC because he felt that it was the “best decision” for him.

The Germany international signed for the west London side at the start of the summer transfer window as Frank Lampard moved to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Werner joined Chelsea FC after having scored a staggering 95 goals in 159 games for RB Leipzig, but the German attacker was also liked with a number of other clubs before his switch to the Blues was confirmed.

Liverpool FC were credited with an interest in bringing the 24-year-old to Anfield this summer but Werner ended up being drawn to Chelsea FC and the chance to play under Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Now, the attacking midfielder has lifted the lid on how he decided to end up signing for Chelsea FC ahead of the likes of Liverpool FC.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Werner said: “I think, yeah, when I decided to leave Leipzig I talked to different clubs, of course.

“Next to Chelsea there were some other clubs that I talked to but, for me, I don’t want to talk so much about other clubs because at the end I decided for Chelsea.

“Of course, there were some other clubs, like Liverpool, they have a great team and also maybe I can fit good to some other teams.

“But at the end I decided on Chelsea because for me it was the best decision I could take. Not only for the style of football, also because of what they showed to me.

“Yes I think it was a hard decision at the end, but I am very, very excited and proud and happy that I decided like this because now when I’m here for at least maybe two months, it feels right, it feels very good.

“The team is brilliant, we have some good but always calm and nice players and it makes it fun to play here in Chelsea, to be part of the team, to be part of the area. We can start well here and do very well with this team in the next few months and in the next few years.”

Werner made his Premier League debut on Monday night as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast.

He won the penalty that allowed Jorginho to put the Blues ahead from the spot in the first half.

Werner will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC take on defending champions Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in their next Premier League encounter.

