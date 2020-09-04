Chelsea FC target two further signings as Kai Havertz deal nears completion – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are looking to make a further two additions in the summer transfer market as the Blues close in on the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports in the British media.

The Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Blues are looking to continue their summer spending spree as Frank Lampard prepares for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have already been busy in the summer transfer window and they have signed six players so far.

The Blues have wrapped up deals for Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Xavier Mbuyamba – and they are thought to be on the cusp of finally signing Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, according to the story, Lampard is keen to further bolster his squad this summer and the Blues will look to bring in a new goalkeeper before the transfer window closes at the start of October.

The article claims that the Blues are planning to return with a second bid for Rennes star Edouard Mendy after their initial offer was turned down.

The same story says that Chelsea FC also remain keen on signing Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer as Lampard looks to add some more English talent to his squad.

According to the article, Lampard “has told” the Chelsea FC board that he still wants to bring the 21-year-old midfielder across London to Stamford Bridge before the window closes.

Chelsea FC will take on Brighton in their opening Premier League game on 14 September.

