Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC would prefer to sign Lille star Boubakary Soumare ahead of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard was previously interested in signing a new centre-half to further strengthen his defence this summer.

The same article states that Lampard has had a change of heart following the arrivals of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, the Blues manager is eager to inject some new quality into the heart of his midfield ahead of his second full season in charge.

The Athletic state that Chelsea FC are interested in a new holding midfielder due to the uncertain futures of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante in the current transfer window.

Lampard was initially interested in signing Rice from West Ham given the England international’s growing reputation and previous links to the west London side, according to the report.

However, the online media outlet claims that the Blues are keen on Soumare after Chelsea FC watched the Lille star in action last season.

Soumare has been a regular in the Lille team over the past three seasons since his move to the Ligue 1 side from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 6ft 2ins midfielder has been capped by the France Under-21 side but Soumare is still waiting for his first call-up to the senior squad.

Chelsea FC will start the new Premier League campaign with a clash at Brighton on Monday.

