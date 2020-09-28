Chelsea FC confident about signing 21-year-old midfielder – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are confident that they can get a deal over the line for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is eager to get a deal for the England international over the line in the summer transfer window.

However, the same article states that West Ham are adamant Rice is not for sale in the current transfer window despite talk of the Blues securing the 21-year-old’s signature.

According to the same story, though, the Hammers could be under pressure to sell to raise funds following the lack of signings at the east London outfit ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The report goes on to add that the Blues want to reunite Rice with Mason Mount after their pair grew up in the Chelsea FC academy together before the Hammers star was released at the age of 14.

The Sun claim that Lampard wants Rice to replace Jorginho in a role in front of the back four to help reinforce the Chelsea FC backline ahead of their top-four bid.

According to the report, Chelsea FC are confident that West Ham can be coaxed into selling Rice given the financial pressure that the London Stadium outfit are under.

Rice has featured in all of West Ham’s Premier League games so far this season despite speculation surrounding the England international’s future.

The England star has netted three times in 110 games in all competitions for the London side since breaking into West Ham’s starting XI in 2016-17.

Chelsea FC came from 3-0 down to rescue a 3-3 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday evening thanks to goals from Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.

