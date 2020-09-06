N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Chelsea FC could sell N’Golo Kante to fund a bid to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Website Football Insider, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that Chelsea FC are still interested in the West Ham midfielder in spite of Kai Havertz’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night.

The same article states that the Blues will need to raise funds to continue their summer spending spree that has seen seven new faces arrive at the west London club this summer.

According to the same story, Real Madrid and Inter Milan are interested in a potential swoop to sign Kante from Chelsea FC after his mixed campaign under Frank Lampard last term.

The report goes on to add that the Blues could be willing to sell the World Cup winner if Real Madrid or Inter Milan make an offer in the region of £60m this summer.

Football Insider report that Chelsea FC would prefer to make an offer of a player-plus-cash-deal for the England international.

Chelsea FC could stand to double their investment on Kante if the French midfielder is sold to a top European team for £60m this summer.

The Blues signed Kante in a £30m deal from Leicester City in 2016 after the French midfielder helped the Foxes to win their first Premier League title.

Kante has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League during his stint in west London.

Chelsea FC will start the new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton on Monday 14 September.

