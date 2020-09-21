Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have been informed by West Ham that Declan Rice is not for sale, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Chelsea FC are eager to bring back Rice to the west London side this summer as Frank Lampard looks to continue his revamp of the Blues squad.

The same article states that the Blues were thought to be preparing a substantial bid for the England international in an attempt to prise Rice back to Stamford Bridge.

According to the same story, West Ham aren’t willing to sell the 21-year-old in the current transfer window even if Chelsea FC offer in the region of £75m for Rice.

The report goes on to add that Frank Lampard wants to use Rice in a centre-half role if the Chelsea FC manager can secure the West Ham star’s signature.

90Min add that Rice wants to return to Chelsea FC this summer but the England international is unlikely to force a transfer.

Rice was part of the Chelsea FC academy between 2006 and 2014 before the England star moved to West Ham.

The defensive midfielder made his 100th Premier League appearances for West Ham in their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United at the London Stadium last weekend.

Chelsea FC have signed seven players in the 2020 summer transfer window as Lampard looks to build a squad capable of challenging Liverpool FC and Manchester United.

The Blues will take on West Brom in their last Premier League game in September before a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 3 October.

