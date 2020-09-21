Chelsea FC told West Ham star Declan Rice is not for sale - report

Chelsea FC have been told by West Ham that Declan Rice is not for sale, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 21 September 2020, 06:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have been informed by West Ham that Declan Rice is not for sale, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Chelsea FC are eager to bring back Rice to the west London side this summer as Frank Lampard looks to continue his revamp of the Blues squad.

The same article states that the Blues were thought to be preparing a substantial bid for the England international in an attempt to prise Rice back to Stamford Bridge.

According to the same story, West Ham aren’t willing to sell the 21-year-old in the current transfer window even if Chelsea FC offer in the region of £75m for Rice.

The report goes on to add that Frank Lampard wants to use Rice in a centre-half role if the Chelsea FC manager can secure the West Ham star’s signature.

90Min add that Rice wants to return to Chelsea FC this summer but the England international is unlikely to force a transfer.

Rice was part of the Chelsea FC academy between 2006 and 2014 before the England star moved to West Ham.

The defensive midfielder made his 100th Premier League appearances for West Ham in their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United at the London Stadium last weekend.

Chelsea FC have signed seven players in the 2020 summer transfer window as Lampard looks to build a squad capable of challenging Liverpool FC and Manchester United.

The Blues will take on West Brom in their last Premier League game in September before a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 3 October.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Man United legend Ryan Giggs
‘The fans will want that’: Ryan Giggs delivers his verdict on Man United loss
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
‘It might happen’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers latest Man United transfer update
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp replies when asked if new Liverpool FC signing could face Chelsea FC
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC make loan offer for 23-year-old FC Barcelona forward – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Micah Richards predicts where Man United will finish this season
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)
Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over West Ham United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Rome Masters 2020: Djokovic faces Schwartzman in pursuit of record 36th Masters
Gary Neville
Gary Neville demands Man United strengthen in key position after Palace loss
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network