Chelsea FC have been informed that it will cost more than £30m to sign Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the 2020 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that Rennes are holding out for a fee in the region of £30m for the Senegal international following his promising performances for the Ligue 1 side.

The same article states that the French club would love to receive a transfer fee of £40m for the Senegal international given that Mendy is in the prime of his career.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard wants to sign competition for current number one Kepa Arrizabalaga following the goalkeeper’s inconsistent performances.

The Telegraph go on to add that the Blues manager believes that Mendy would be able to put the £71m signing under pressure for a starting spot in Lampard’s team in the Premier League.

The 6ft 6ins shot-stopper has spent the past two seasons at Rennes, where Mendy has established himself as their first-choice goalkeeper thanks to his excellent performances.

Mendy started his career at Cherbourg and Stade de Reims before the Senegal international moved to Rennes in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC have been the most active Premier League club in the transfer window after the Blues signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, FC Barcelona’s Xavier Mbuyamba and Nice full-back Malang Sarr.

The Blues will take on Brighton in their Premier League opener on Monday 14 September.

