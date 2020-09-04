Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are ready to step up their interest in the Rennes shot-stopper in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard remains keen to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of his second full season in charge at the west London side.

According to the same story, the Blues failed with an initial bid of £15m after the Ligue 1 side rejected Chelsea FC’s attempt to sign the Senegal international.

L’Equipe reveal that Rennes are already searching for a replacement for Mendy to open the door for the African shot-stopper’s potential departure this summer.

The French media outlet claim that Chelsea FC are ready to make an increased offer to sign the 28-year-old from the Ligue 1 side to continue their summer spending spree.

Mendy has made 24 appearances for Rennes since his move from Stade Reims last summer.

The 6ft 6ins shot-stopper has been capped eight times by Senegal following his performances in Ligue 1.

Chelsea FC have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, Nice full-back Malang Sarr and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

The Blues will start the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Monday 14 September.

