Chelsea FC set to make improved bid for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy - report

Chelsea FC are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 4 September 2020, 08:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are ready to step up their interest in the Rennes shot-stopper in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard remains keen to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of his second full season in charge at the west London side.

According to the same story, the Blues failed with an initial bid of £15m after the Ligue 1 side rejected Chelsea FC’s attempt to sign the Senegal international.

L’Equipe reveal that Rennes are already searching for a replacement for Mendy to open the door for the African shot-stopper’s potential departure this summer.

The French media outlet claim that Chelsea FC are ready to make an increased offer to sign the 28-year-old from the Ligue 1 side to continue their summer spending spree.

Mendy has made 24 appearances for Rennes since his move from Stade Reims last summer.

The 6ft 6ins shot-stopper has been capped eight times by Senegal following his performances in Ligue 1.

Chelsea FC have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, Nice full-back Malang Sarr and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

The Blues will start the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Monday 14 September.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Gary Neville
Gary Neville gives verdict on Chelsea FC’s summer signings
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter delivers latest Thomas Partey update for Arsenal fans
Gary Neville
Gary Neville gives verdict on Chelsea FC’s summer signings
N'Golo Kante
Man United told signing Chelsea FC midfielder would make them title challengers
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC close to £90m deal for seventh summer signing – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘He has many qualities’: Mikel Arteta opens up on new Arsenal signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Ian Wright
Ian Wright: This has to be Arsenal’s priority in the transfer window
Naomi Osaka
US Open 2020: Muguruza follows top-seed Pliskova out of draw, but No2 Kenin through
Rio Ferdinand
‘He brings goals’: Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on new Man United signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network