Chelsea FC are set to offer £20m plus add-ons for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues are eager to strike a deal to sign the Senegal international from the Ligue 1 side this summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC’s technical and performance advisor Petr Cech is pushing for a deal to sign Mendy.

According to the report, the west London side have already had a £14m bid for the Lille shot-stopper rejected in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports that Frank Lampard wants to sign Mendy to provide Kepa Arrizabalaga with competition for a starting spot in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The British media outlet suggest that Chelsea FC could consider Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope if the Blues fail to sign Mendy this summer.

Mendy started his professional career at French club Cherbourg, where the 28-year-old spent three seasons at the Championnat National 3 side.

The Senegal shot-stopper moved to Reims when the French club were still in the second tier before Mendy helped his side secure promotion to Ligue 1 in 2018.

Mendy has been a mainstay of the Rennes team since making the transfer to Rennes from Reims in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The African goalkeeper has made 34 appearances in all competition so far.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The Blues will take on Brighton in the Premier League on Monday.

