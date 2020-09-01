Frank Lampard gives verdict on new Chelsea FC signing Ben Chilwell

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard is backing Ben Chilwell to add quality to the Chelsea FC defence.

The England international completed a transfer to Chelsea FC from Leicester City last week to end months of speculation surrounding his future at the King Power Stadium.

Chilwell put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the west London side after Chelsea FC coughed up a £53m transfer fee for the Leicester youth graduate.

The 23-year-old is currently sidelined with a heel injury so the new Chelsea FC signing missed their 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium at the weekend.

Chelsea FC manager Lampard highlighted three attributes that Chilwell will bring to the Blues team following his big-money summer transfer to Stamford Bridge.

“With Ben Chilwell, he is a player I know very well, he has been pretty much England’s first-choice left-back now in recent times,” Lampard told Chelsea FC’s website.

“Great qualities in terms of how he can join in, he is athletic, his physicality, the way he plays and the quality of his left foot, so for us in terms of how he can help out on the left side, attack-wise and defensively, which of course is always first and foremost.

“I am excited to work with him so I think he is a great addition. At 23 years of age, it is a really positive one for us.”

Chilwell has scored three times and has made three assists in 27 games in the Premier League to help the Foxes finish in fifth place in the table last term.

The England defender has been a regular in the Leicester first team since the full-back broke into the Foxes team following their title success in 2016.

Chilwell scored four times in 123 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at the King Power Stadium before he completed a permanent move to Chelsea FC.

The Blues have signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, PSG defender Thiago Silva, Nice defender Malang Sarr and Chilwell this summer.

Chelsea FC will start the 2020-21 Premier League season with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

