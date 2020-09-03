Gary Neville gives verdict on Chelsea FC’s summer signings

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes that Chelsea FC’s summer signings will bring lots of excitement to Frank Lampard’s team in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Blues have already signed six players in the 2020 summer transfer window but the west London outfit are still in the market to make further additions.

Chelsea FC agreed a deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £35m deal from Dutch side Ajax earlier this year ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lampard pulled off a transfer coup to see off interest from other Premier League clubs to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in a big-money transfer deal.

The Blues completed further deals for Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell, Paris Saint-Germain centre-half Thiago Silva and Nice defender Malang Sarr, as well as Xavier Mbuyamba.

Lampard provided Chelsea FC’s youngsters with a chance to shine in his starting XI last season to inject some youthful enthusiasm into the Blues team.

However, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori and Billy Gilmour are all facing increased competition for a starting spot next term after Chelsea FC’s transfer activity.

Former Manchester United defender Neville gave his verdict on Chelsea FC’s transfer activity ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Neville told Sky Sports: “For 15 years Roman Abramovich has wanted a flamboyant team.

“I do think Frank Lampard has reinvigorated him with academy players finally coming through. They’ve played in a different way, they’re more energetic and they are really good to watch.

“They are more inconsistent and less reliable but you always get that when you go with younger players and a different style. But I think that’s what he [Abramovich] wants.

“He wants the excitement, the thrill around Chelsea and I think that’s why he’s invested this summer to go again because this team has got something he’s always wanted.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season to secure a place in the Champions League in Lampard’s first season in charge.

The Blues lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final last month to miss out on a first piece of silverware under the former Chelsea FC midfielder.

