Jamie Carragher identifies signing Chelsea FC need to challenge next season

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher says Chelsea FC need to sign a goalkeeper if Frank Lampard wants to challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City next season.

The Blues have been the busiest Premier League club in the summer transfer window after Chelsea FC added six new players to their squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea FC started their summer spending spree with the addition of Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech before Timo Werner completed a move to the Blues from RB Leipzig.

The west London side completed a flurry of deals last week after Lampard added Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, FC Barcelona’s Xavier Mbuyamba, and Nice full-back Malang Sarr.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been linked with a potential departure at Stamford Bridge this summer after the world’s most expensive goalkeeper struggled last term.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher reckons Chelsea FC won’t be able to improve upon their fourth-placed finish unless Lampard signs a replacement for Kepa this summer.

“Chelsea had to buy four players, I get that,” Carragher told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“But if they don’t reinforce in the goalkeeping situation, I don’t see much change for them really in terms of where they will finish.”

Chelsea FC have been linked with a number of goalkeeper this summer, including Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, Manchester United’s Dean Henderson and Lille’s Mike Maignan.

The Blues made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in the world in 2018 when Chelsea FC signed the Spanish shot-stopper in a £71 deal from Athletic Bilbao.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League last term after ending up behind Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United in the standings.

Lampard’s side will start the new Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at Amex Stadium on Monday night.

