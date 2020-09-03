Jamie Carragher identifies signing Chelsea FC need to challenge next season

Jamie Carragher doesn't expect Chelsea FC to challenge for the title next season unless the Blues sign a new goalkeeper this summer

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 3 September 2020, 06:30 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher says Chelsea FC need to sign a goalkeeper if Frank Lampard wants to challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City next season.

The Blues have been the busiest Premier League club in the summer transfer window after Chelsea FC added six new players to their squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea FC started their summer spending spree with the addition of Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech before Timo Werner completed a move to the Blues from RB Leipzig.

The west London side completed a flurry of deals last week after Lampard added Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, FC Barcelona’s Xavier Mbuyamba, and Nice full-back Malang Sarr.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been linked with a potential departure at Stamford Bridge this summer after the world’s most expensive goalkeeper struggled last term.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher reckons Chelsea FC won’t be able to improve upon their fourth-placed finish unless Lampard signs a replacement for Kepa this summer.

“Chelsea had to buy four players, I get that,” Carragher told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“But if they don’t reinforce in the goalkeeping situation, I don’t see much change for them really in terms of where they will finish.”

Chelsea FC have been linked with a number of goalkeeper this summer, including Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, Manchester United’s Dean Henderson and Lille’s Mike Maignan.

The Blues made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in the world in 2018 when Chelsea FC signed the Spanish shot-stopper in a £71 deal from Athletic Bilbao.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League last term after ending up behind Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United in the standings.

Lampard’s side will start the new Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at Amex Stadium on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Gary Neville
Gary Neville: The five positions Man United must strengthen this summer
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta told 23-year-old can become future Arsenal captain
Frank Lampard
Sky Sports reporter gives Kai Havertz update for Chelsea FC fans
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC told they must complete this important signing
David De Gea
Gary Neville: Why I’m worried about this situation at Man United
Bruno Fernandes
Gary Neville makes prediction about Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Kyle Edmund
US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic makes it 25 straight to end Edmund hopes
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher identifies signing Chelsea FC need to challenge next season
Timo Werner
Chelsea FC issued warning about new signing Timo Werner
ScoopDragon Football News Network