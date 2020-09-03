N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Chelsea FC have set an £80m asking price for N’Golo Kante this summer, according to a report in England.

The Express is reporting that Chelsea FC are ready to offload the France international in the 2020 summer transfer window following their summer spending spree.

The same article states that former Blues manager Antonio Conte wants to improve his Inter Milan team with the signing of the World Cup winner this summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Inter Milan have held initial discussions about Kante’s potential sale to the San Siro outfit in the current transfer window.

While the Chelsea FC board are looking to raise funds after signing five new players this summer, the Express report that Frank Lampard himself is reluctant to sell Kante.

The article adds that Inter Milan will need to bolster their transfer funds before the Serie A giants can launch a bid for the France international given his price tag.

The story reveals that Conte is also interested in Chelsea FC duo Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri as the Italian head coach looks to build a team capable of challenging Juventus for the Serie A title.

Chelsea FC have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell and Nice defender Malang Sarr in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Blues will start their new Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Monday 14 September.

