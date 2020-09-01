Antonio Conte wants Inter Milan to sign key Chelsea FC star – report

N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Antonio Conte has asked Inter Milan to sign Chelsea FC midfielder N’Golo Kante, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttomercatoweb, as quoted by the Mail, is reporting that the Serie A side are looking to secure Kante on a season-long loan from Chelsea FC.

The same article states that Inter boss Conte wants to reunite with Kante at the San Siro on loan along with an option to sign the France international in a permanent €50million (£44.5m) deal at the end of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, the Blues could be open to Kante’s sale as Frank Lampard looks to recoup some of the money that the Chelsea FC manager has spent on his five new signings so far this summer.

Kante struggled with injuries over the past couple of seasons to limit his impact on the Blues team under Maurizio Sarri and Lampard.

The World Cup winner netted three times in 20 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League last season as the France star struggled to retain a regular starting spot under Lampard.

The France star won successive Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea FC in 2016 and 2017.

Conte signed Kante in a £30m deal from Leicester in 2016 before he won the PFA player of the year as Chelsea FC won the Premier League title under the Italian head coach.

Chelsea FC will start the new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 14 September.

