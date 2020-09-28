Chelsea FC could sign Inter duo in swap deal for N’Golo Kante – report

N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Inter Milan are ready to offer Milan Skriniar and Marcelo Brozovic in a swap deal that would see Chelsea FC midfielder N’Golo Kante head to the San Siro, according to a report.

Website 90Min is reporting that Inter Milan are eager to sign the France international to bolster their midfield options ahead of a potential title challenge this term.

The same article states that Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard is looking to revamp his midfield before the close of the transfer window despite spending £200m already this summer.

According to the same story, the Blues could be willing to sell Kante to free up space on their wage bill given that the World Cup winner currently earns £250,000 a week.

The report claims that Inter Milan are willing to sacrifice two of their key players in the shape of centre-half Skriniar and midfielder Brozovic in order to sign Kante.

90Min write that Chelsea FC are interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice but the Blues will need to offload Kante, or possibly Jorginho, to fund a move for the England midfielder.

Kante has been a key player for Chelsea FC over the past four seasons since his move to the west London side in a £30m deal from Leicester City.

The France midfielder has won the Premier League title, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his stint at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC drew 3-3 with West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday night, meaning that they have collected four points from their opening three games.

