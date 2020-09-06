Chelsea FC target eighth summer signing after Kai Havertz deal – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard is looking to bring in a top quality goalkeeper this summer after Chelsea FC completed the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen last week, according to reports.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the Blues are on the lookout for a new shot-stopper and Lampard is after a “top level” goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to the same article, Lampard will now focus his attention on bringing in Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after having lost his faith in Arrizabalaga last season.

The same story says that the Blues have had an opening bid of around £14m rejected but are expected to return with a second bid in the coming days as they pursue their eighth summer signing.

Chelsea FC have been very busy in the summer transfer window so far. They have wrapped up deals to bring in Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, Xavier Mbuyamba, and they confirmed the signing of Havertz on Friday.

The Blues wrapped up a deal to bring the Germany international to Stamford Bridge on Friday after having been heavily linked with a move for the young attacker in recent weeks.

Havertz, 21, arrives at Stamford Bridge with a reputation of being one of European football’s most promising young attacking talents.

The attacking midfielder scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 Bundesliga games for the German club last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will take on Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening Premier League game of the season on 14 September.

