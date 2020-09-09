Chelsea FC target one final signing to end summer spending spree – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are looking to complete their summer spending spree by signing a new goalkeeper before the transfer window closes next month, according to reports.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the west London side are keen on adding a new shot-stopper to their squad to cap a busy summer transfer window for the Blues.

Chelsea FC have been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League this summer, with the Blues having made seven new signings ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side have signed Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz and Xavier Mbuyamba so far this summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are now looking to bring in a new goalkeeper because Lampard has lost faith in his previous number one Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The same article says that the Blues are keeping tabs on Rennes’s Edouard Mendy and Manchester United No2 Sergio Romero, and Ajax’s Andre Onana as they look to bolster their options between the posts.

However, the story also claims that it is unlikely that Chelsea FC will be able to get a deal done for a new goalkeeper before Chelsea FC’s first game of the season at Brighton on Monday night.

That means that Lampard will have to decide whether to start Kepa or Willy Caballero in goal for the Blues for their Premier League curtain-raiser.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last term and without a trophy.

