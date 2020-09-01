Frank Lampard: What Thiago Silva will bring to Chelsea FC team

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard believes Thiago Silva will add experience to the Chelsea FC defence in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The 35-year-old completed a move to Chelsea FC on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian defender opted to make the switch to the English capital from the Paris capital after seven seasons at the Parc des Princes.

Thiago has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Chelsea FC as Lampard looks to add some composure and experience to the Blues backline.

The veteran Chelsea FC defender won seven Ligue 1 titles during his stint at PSG after three seasons at AC Milan prior to his career in Ligue 1.

Chelsea FC boss Lampard explained what Thiago will bring to the Blues despite being in the twilight of his career.

“With Thiago Silva, we are looking at a player I know very well, pretty much as we all do,” Lampard told Chelsea FC’s website.

“He brings great experience for us, he is still playing at a massively high level, as we saw in the Champions League final and games towards the final, so I expect him to come and bring that, bring his experience, leadership and his qualities. It is going to be very important for us.

“We have a relatively young squad, we saw that last year, there were games afterwards when I was probably asking for more voice and some more leadership in different ways and he brings that naturally straight away, and also on the pitch he can help talk and be the player that he is which means affecting others.

“On those levels I hope he brings that. I am pretty sure he will with the qualities we know he has, so I am excited for when he joins up.”

Thiago won seven Ligue 1 titles, five French Cups and four French League Cups during his seven seasons at PSG.

The Brazilian defender won the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup during his three-year stint at AC Milan.

Chelsea FC have also signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell and Nice defender Malang Sarr in the summer transfer window.

The Blues played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton in their pre-season friendly at the Amex Stadium at the weekend after Werner got on the score sheet on his debut.

Chelsea FC will take on the Seagulls in the Premier League in their season opener on Monday 14 September.

