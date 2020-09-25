Timo Werner: How I convinced Kai Havertz to move to Chelsea FC

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Timo Werner has revealed that he played a role in convincing Kai Havertz to move to Chelsea FC this summer.

The Germany striker completed a £54m move to Chelsea FC from RB Leipzig at the start of the summer transfer window despite previously being linked with a move to Liverpool FC.

Werner was the second of seven summer signings at Chelsea FC so far this summer, with the west London side still being linked with new additions before the 5 October transfer deadline.

His Germany team-mate Havertz followed in Werner’s footsteps by becoming the seventh new addition to Lampard’s squad in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Havertz completed a £71m move to Chelsea FC from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month to become the second-most expensive signing in the west London side’s history behind Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Speaking to cfbayern.com about Havertz’s move to Stamford Bridge, Werner outlined the role that he played in convincing the 21-year-old to move to the English capital.

“When I found out from the media that Chelsea were in for him, of course I immediately made the idea of a change palatable to him,” said Werner.

“Since I’d been in his position a few weeks before him, I was able to tell Kai what kind of plan the manager had for both of us if he decided to join.”

Werner and Havertz scored a combined 39 goals in the Bundesliga last term.

Havertz and Werner made their Premier League debuts in a 3-1 win at Brighton on the opening weekend of top-flight football.

The £71m signing was substituted at half-time against Liverpool FC last weekend before Werner won a second-half penalty that Jorginho missed in a 2-0 loss to the defending Premier League champions at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC will take on promoted side West Bromwich Albion in their next Premier League fixture at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

