Piers Morgan makes Aubemeyang claim after Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Fulham

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)

Piers Morgan hailed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the best striker in the world after the Arsenal captain’s brilliant goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Fulham in the 2020-21 season opener.

Arsenal broke the deadlock in the ninth minute when Aubameyang’s strike partner Alexandre Lacazette scored the first Premier League goal of the 2020-21 campaign at Craven Cottage.

Granit Xhaka’s initial shot ricocheted into the path of Willian but the Brazilian was denied a debut goal by Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak before Lacazette was quick to dispatch the rebound.

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 49th minute when summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes managed to divert Willian’s corner into the Fulham net to score on his debut.

Aubameyang ended the Premier League game as a contest when the Arsenal captain curled a finish past Rodak in the 57th minute to leave the visitors in a commanding position.

The Gunners skipper put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the north London side to secure his long-term future at The Emirates last week.

Outspoken Arsenal fan Morgan took to Twitter to hail Aubameyang as the best striker in the world after his clinical finish at Craven Cottage.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “BOOM! 0-3. What a goal… what a player… King ⁦

@Aubameyang7 proving once again he’s the best striker in the world.”

Aubameyang scored 22 times in 36 games in the Premier League last season.

The Gabon international has scored 72 times in all competitions since his move to Arsenal in the 2018 January transfer window.

Arsenal will take on West Ham United at The Emirates next Saturday before the Gunners finish their September fixture list with a clash against defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC.

