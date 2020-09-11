Michael Owen states his prediction for Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to ease to a comfortable 3-1 win against Fulham in their Premier League curtain raiser at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners will look to make a winning start to Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge of the north London side after the Spanish head coach was appointed as Unai Emery’s replacement back in December.

Arteta led Arsenal to the FA Cup trophy thanks to a 2-1 win against Chelsea FC last season before the Gunners beat defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC on penalties in the Community Shield.

The north London side have signed Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian in the summer transfer window as well as making Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari’s loan deals permanent.

Arsenal have managed to secure Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan from Real Madrid for a second successive Premier League campaign.

Fulham secured their return to the Premier League under Scott Parker thanks to their 2-1 victory over Brentford at Wembley.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a comfortable win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

“Scott Parker has done a superb job in getting Fulham back into the Premier League but of course, the real challenge is keeping them up and that will undoubtedly be the number one target for the Cottagers this season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Mikel Arteta has had a great start to his managerial career at Arsenal with a couple of trophies already in the bag courtesy of their FA Cup win just a few weeks ago and followed up with win over Liverpool in the Community Shield.

“I think they will have lofty ambitions for the upcoming season and I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see them pushing hard for a place in the top four come the end of the season.

“I fancy a comfortable 3-1 win for the Gunners in this one.”

Arsenal have won their last five games against Fulham and the Cottagers haven’t beaten their London rivals since a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage back in 2012.

The Gunners will be looking to improve upon their eighth-placed finish in the Premier League table last season to secure a return to the Champions League under Arteta.

Arsenal will take part in the Europa League this season thanks to their FA Cup win.

