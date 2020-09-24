Jamie Carragher: Liverpool FC have made a statement with win at Chelsea FC

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool FC have underlined their Premier League title prospects this season with their 2-0 win away to Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The Reds are looking to defend their top-flight crown this season after having lifted the Premier League trophy last term following an impressive campaign by Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League with seven games to spare last term and they ended up a staggering 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City in the table.

Klopp is aiming to guide the Merseyside outfit to back to back Premier League titles this season and the Reds have made a positive start to the new campaign, after having secured wins over Leeds United and Chelsea FC so far.

Two second-half goals from Sadio Mane helped Liverpool FC to claim a 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday after Andreas Christensen was sent off for the Blues on the stroke of half-time.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher has now stated his belief that the Reds’ win in west London at the weekend helped to underline their title credentials for the season ahead.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Carragher said: “I thought it was a statement performance coming away to Chelsea.

“They had defensive questions. It’s a performance that we used to see Chelsea or Gary Neville’s Manchester United give.

“There were a few questions asked and they put that performance in. It makes everyone sit back and go ‘Oh, that’s why they’re champions’.”

Liverpool FC will aim to make it three wins from three in the Premier League on Monday night when they host Arsenal at Anfield.

The Gunners have also won both of their opening Premier League games this season, sealing victories over Fulham and West Ham United.

