Journalist delivers latest Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans

Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United will sign Jadon Sancho this summer if they are willing to match Borussia Dortmund’s asking price, according to reporter Melissa Reddy.

The Red Devils have been constantly linked with a move to land the 20-year-old England international this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

However, despite all of the speculation, the Red Devils appear to be no closer to completing a deal to bring Sancho to Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund have publicly stated that they are planning for Sancho to remain as their player this summer despite Manchester United’s clear interest in bringing him back to the Premier League.

Now, Reddy – who is senior football correspondent for The Independent – has suggested that the transfer going through simply hinges on how much Manchester United are willing to shell out to sign him this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Reddy said: “It feels Dortmund are comfortable he will be staying. But this just feels like a case of money.

“If Manchester United are willing to pay what Dortmund value Sancho as, he becomes a United player.

“We know there has been a tendency in the past for United to play the long game, haggle over money, and eventually pay what the club want anyway. We saw that with Harry Maguire and Fernandes.

“But, with that, you are starving the player of the chance to come in earlier and adapt to the team, and form chemistry, understand the culture of the club, and if that happens again, I don’t think supporters will appreciate that, to let so long pass before paying what they wanted anyway.

“Sancho is an incredible player, and not just because of his profile, his attributes – his intelligence and technique – he has it all.”

Sancho is widely regarded as one of European football’s most exciting young attacking talents.

The England international scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Manchester United have so far only signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will begin their new Premier League campaign with a clash against Crystal Palace at home on 19 September.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip