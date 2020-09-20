Jurgen Klopp issues warning to his Liverpool FC side about Chelsea FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpool FC side that they will need to be at their best if they are to beat Chelsea FC in the Premier League clash on Sunday.

The German head coach is preparing to take his Reds side to Stamford Bridge as Liverpool FC aim to make it back to back wins in the Premier League this term.

Liverpool FC secured a thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds United at Anfield last weekend as they made a winning start to their Premier League title defence.

Chelsea FC also kicked off their campaign with a victory thanks to their 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast last week.

Liverpool FC finished 33 points ahead of Chelsea FC in the Premier League table last season and Frank Lampard has been tasked with closing the gap to the defending champions this time around.

The Blues have been busy in the summer transfer market and they have already signed seven new players to bolster Lampard’s squad ahead of his second season in charge.

Klopp has now warned his team that they will need to be at their very best if they want to overcome the Blues and lay down a marker for the season ahead with a victory.

“Last year we played Chelsea pretty often and pretty early in the season,” Klopp said. “All the games were really difficult, so that’s what I expect, first and foremost.

“The first game against Brighton was how it looks when you play Brighton.

“I’m not sure but when you play Brighton we all suffer because they just play good football and you have to be decisive in the key moments and that was the story of the game pretty much.

“Pretty early it’s clear we actually have absolutely no idea who Frank will line up – so many different options.

“Because we don’t know a lot about Chelsea in the moment – during the season that will probably change – we just have to focus on ourselves. There’s enough work to do with that for different reasons.

“We are very early in the season, so we had an intense week of work. [We] worked – how we see it – on decisive stuff. A lot of things were good in the first game, some things were not that good.

“I know that but it’s the first game, so we don’t make it less important or more important than necessary, just work with it and use it as one information.

“All the rest of the week was absolutely good so far. So now we have to make sure that we can transform that on the pitch because we better be at our best otherwise it could be really, really tricky.”

Liverpool FC won the title with seven games to spare last season and ended up 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City.

The Reds are in League Cup action on Thursday night when they travel to face Lincoln City in the third round.

