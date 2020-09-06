Kai Havertz reveals role Frank Lampard played in Chelsea FC transfer

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Kai Havertz has revealed that he always been a fan of Frank Lampard, adding that the Chelsea FC manager is “attack-minded” just like his new signing.

The Germany international put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the west London side on Friday night after Havertz became the second-most expensive signing in Chelsea FC’s history.

Chelsea FC signed Havertz in a £71m deal from Bayer Leverkusen to win the race to sign one of the Bundesliga’s most-exciting midfielders ahead of interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 games in the German top flight last term to help Bayer Leverkusen to finish in fifth place in the Bundesliga.

Havertz will be tasked with adding creativity and goals from midfield to the Chelsea FC team in the 2020-21 season just like his manager Lampard used to do when he was a key player in the Blues team.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website about his big-money transfer to Stamford Bridge, Havertz shed light on his long-term admiration for his new Blues manager.

“Of course he had a big impact on my decision because I loved him as a player and watched him very often, and I think I can learn from him now he is a manager as well,” Havertz said.

“I think he is a very humble person and a great guy and I can’t wait to play with him and learn from him.”

“He was very offensive like me and he loves to score goals, and I love to score goals as well so I think he will help me a lot in my position. Also maybe on the things that I can improve and I can’t wait to work with him.”

Havertz scored 36 goals and has made 25 assists in 118 games for Bayer Leverkusen over the past four seasons in the German side’s first team.

The 21-year-old is a regular in Germany’s set-up after Havertz received his first call-up to the former world champions in 2018.

Chelsea FC have signed seven players in the summer transfer window, including Havertz’s Germany team-mate Timo Werner.

The Blues will face Brighton on Monday 14 September.

