Jurgen Klopp makes prediction about Leeds United this season

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has backed Leeds United to enjoy a “good season” in the Premier League following their 4-3 defeat by his Liverpool FC side at Anfield on Saturday.

The Whites produced an impressive performance upon their return to the Premier League at Anfield, as they scored three times and handed the defending champions a stern test of their title credentials on Merseyside.

Marcelo Bielsa has been tasked with keeping the Yorkshire side in the Premier League this season after the won the Championship title in impressive fashion last season.

Leeds United looked set to earn a point at Anfield on Saturday but striker Rodrigo produced a poor challenge on Fabinho in the 88th minute, leaving Mohamed Salah to give Liverpool FC the three points.

Klopp has now admitted that he was highly impressed by the intensity shown by the Leeds United team on Saturday evening at Anfield after Mohamed Salah’s late winner from the penalty spot.

Speaking in an interview after the game, Klopp said: “What a game, what an opponent, what a performance from both teams. A proper spectacle, I loved that.

“It is pretty rare you see that many goals in a game, we have left space for improvement in our defending but that is not unusual for a first game.

“Our players have played a few days ago for their countries so it is possible.

“The opponent forced us to make mistakes, we can do better, we will do better but I loved a lot about the game against a well-organised, passionate side like Leeds.

“We used our skills to cause them problems, we could have scored more and in the end we used set-pieces which is fine by me.

“It is not like riding a bike, you can lose something in pre-season and it takes time to all come together again. I am really positive about this game.

“Leeds will have a good season if they can keep up that intensity and they did it in the Championship with more games so why not?”

Leeds United will be aiming to pick up their first Premier League points of the season when they take on Fulham at Elland Road next weekend.

They will then take on Sheffield United, Manchester City, Wolves and Aston Villa as they bid to make a positive start to the new Premier League season.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will travel to Chelsea FC in the Premier League next weekend before clashes against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip