Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are interested in a deal to sign Chelsea FC midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Leeds United want to sign the 20-year-old on a permanent deal to bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield options in their first season back in the Premier League.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have offered a number of Premier League clubs the chance to sign Gallagher on loan in order to allow the England Under-21 international gain more experience.

According to the same story, Aston Villa and West Brom are both interested in signing Gallagher on loan for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

But the Mail is reporting that Leeds United believe Gallagher is a potential signing that could complement Bielsa’s style of play at the Yorkshire club so they’re willing to sign the Chelsea FC starlet.

The British media outlet suggest that Leeds will struggle to convince Chelsea FC to sell Gallagher given that Lampard is a big admirer of the 20-year-old.

The story reveals that Leeds are also interested in Liverpool FC midfielder Harry Wilson, Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Julian Draxler and FC Barcelona star Rafinha in the summer transfer window.

Leeds United lost 4-3 to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC in their first top-flight fixture in 16 years on Saturday evening.

Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick secured three points for the title holders despite a plucky performance from Leeds United at Anfield.

Leeds have signed Rodrigo, Helder Costa, Robin Koch, Illan Meslier, Joel Gelhardt and Jack Harrison in the 2020 summer transfer window so far.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip