Leeds United are hoping to rekindle their interest in Manchester United winger Daniel James, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Leeds United are still interested in the Wales international despite missing out on James almost 16 months ago.

The same article states that the Yorkshire side wanted to sign the 22-year-old in the 2019 January transfer window but Leeds were unable to get a deal over the line.

According to the same story, Leeds United are monitoring James’ situation at Manchester United closely in the event that the Red Devils bring in a new winger such as Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

The Daily Star reveals that the Whites are ready to act if Manchester United do sign a new attacking player to bump James further down the pecking order.

The article states that Leeds United want to take James on loan with view to a permanent deal at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Swansea City before he netted four times in 33 games in the 2018-19 season to earn interest from Leeds United and Manchester United.

James scored four times in 46 games in all competitions for Manchester United last season after his £15m move to Old Trafford from Welsh side Swansea City.

The Welsh winger started Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made a disappointing start to the season.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a clash against Brighton next Saturday.

