Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are attempting to convince Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler to move to Elland Road this summer, according to a report.

French media outlet RMC Sport, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Leeds United are interested in a swoop to sign the 26-year-old in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Leeds United have contacted the PSG playmaker as the promoted side look to bolster their squad with a marquee signing ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Draxler hasn’t been receptive to Leeds United’s initial approach to cast doubt on whether the Whites will be able to convince the Germany star to move to Elland Road.

The report goes on to add that PSG sporting director Leonardo wants to offload Draxler in the current transfer window.

However, RMC Sport claim that the former Schalke winger doesn’t want to leave PSG because he feels settled in the French capital.

Draxler has won three Ligue 1 titles since his move to PSG from Wolfsburg in a £42m deal in 2016 summer transfer window.

The Germany international has netted 20 times in 140 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at the Parc des Princes.

Draxler was limited to just 11 appearances for PSG last season after the German fell out of favour under his compatriot Thomas Tuchel.

Leeds secured their return to the Premier League last season after Marcelo Bielsa guided the Whites to the Championship title.

The promoted side will take on defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC in their season opener at Anfield on Saturday.

