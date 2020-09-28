Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United have been told by Udinese that the promoted side will need to pay £40m to sign Rodrigo De Paul before transfer deadline day, according to a report.

Website 90Min is report that Leeds United are eager to bolster their midfield options with a quality signing in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Whites have been linked with a swoop to sign the Argentina international throughout most of the summer so far.

According to the same story, Udinese are reluctant to sell the 26-year-old, which means the Serie A side are demanding a premium fee to allow the Argentine to move to the Premier League.

The report claims that Rodrigo is at the top of Marcelo Bielsa’s wish-list in the 2020 summer transfer window as the Leeds boss looks to sign his compatriot.

90Min write that Leeds United’s director of football Victor Orta is heading the negotiations with Udinese to get a deal over the line for the talented midfielder.

Leeds United are ready to pay £25m for the Argentine playmaker but Udinese want a fee in the region of £40m, according to the article.

The attacking midfielder has scored 25 times in 146 games over the past four seasons at the Italian club.

Rodrigo has previously enjoyed spells at Racing and Valencia before his current stint at Udinese.

Leeds United are looking to secure their top-flight status this term following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire club will take on Manchester City at home in the Premier League on Saturday.