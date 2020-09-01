Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United have been told that they’ll have to pay £31m for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that Leeds United are interested in a swoop to sign the Argentina international to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Marcelo Bielsa is a big admirer of the Argentinian playmaker following his excellent performances in Copa America and Serie A over the past 12 months.

According to the same story, the Argentinian manager wants to bring Rodrigo to Leeds to complement his recent signings of Freiburg defender Robin Koch and Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno.

The report goes on to add that Leeds have been quoted a transfer fee between €30m-€35m for Rodrigo, which equates to a figure between £31m and £27m this summer.

The 26-year-old scored seven times and made six assists in 34 games in the Italian top flight to help Udinese finish in 13th position in the Italian top flight.

The Argentina international has netted 25 goals in 146 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at the Serie A side.

Rodrigo has previously had spells at Argentine outfit Racing Club and La Liga side Valencia.

Leeds United secured their return to the Premier League to end a 16-year absence after the Yorkshire club finished 10 points ahead of second-placed West Brom.

The Elland Road outfit will start the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a home clash against Liverpool FC on Saturday 12 September.