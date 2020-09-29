Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are plotting a bid to sign Todd Cantwell from Norwich City, according to a report in England.

The Mail is reporting that Leeds United have initiated talks with Norwich City about a deal to bring Cantwell to Elland Road in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Yorkshire club are thought to be ready to pay £15m to sign the highly-rated England Under-21 international before transfer deadline day on 5 October.

According to the same story, Leeds United still haven’t agreed personal terms with the Norwich playmaker as Marcelo Bielsa looks to reinforce his midfield options.

The Mail go on to add that Cantwell was omitted from Norwich’s squad for their Championship fixture against Bournemouth at the weekend.

The media outlet add that the 22-year-old is expected to be the last big-name departure at Carrow Road in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Cantwell scored six times and made two assists in 37 games in his first season in the Premier League last term.

The English midfielder has netted eight goals in 69 games in all competitions over the past four seasons in the Norwich first team.

The 5ft 10ins playmaker earned rave reviews for his impressive performances in his debut season in the Premier League last term.

Leeds United lost 4-3 to Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield in their season opener.

The Yorkshire club bounced back with a 4-3 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage at Elland Road.

Leeds United then secured a narrow 1-0 win at Sheffield United in the Premier League last weekend.

Bielsa’s side will host Manchester City on Saturday evening.