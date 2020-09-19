Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a 2-0 win against Fulham at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Yorkshire side will be looking to secure their first Premier League win since their return to the top flight after a 16-year absence.

Leeds United suffered a 4-3 loss to Liverpool FC in their Premier League opener last week after Mohamed Salah scored an impressive hat-trick.

However, the Whites were praised for a plucky performance against the Premier League champions as Leeds United provided Liverpool FC with a real test.

Fulham, meanwhile, lost 3-0 to Arsenal at Craven Cottage in their first game back in the top flight as Scott Parker’s side were thoroughly outplayed by the London rivals.

The Cottagers were 1-0 winners against Ipswich Town in the League Cup in mid-week to create some momentum ahead of their trip to Elland Road.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a comfortable 2-0 win against Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday evening.

“These are the other two promoted teams and, like West Brom, they both lost last weekend,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Those results do not really tell the full story, though. Leeds could not really have had a much more positive return to the top flight, despite their defeat at Anfield.

“There’s a chance Leeds captain Liam Cooper will be back on Saturday after missing the Liverpool game with a calf injury, and he would obviously improve them defensively.

“I’m backing Marcelo Bielsa’s side to get the win this time, especially because they are playing at Elland Road.”

Leeds United have won 23 of their 57 meetings, while Fulham have secured 19 victories.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were 3-0 winners against Fulham at Elland Road in the Championship last term.

However, the Cottagers secured a 2-1 victory over Leeds in the reverse fixture at Crave Cottage.

Leeds United have signed nine new players in the 2020 summer transfer window to bolster Bielsa’s squad for their return to the top flight.

Fulham have have added seven new signings to their squad in the current transfer market.