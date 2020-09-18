Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Fulham

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to secure a comfortable win against Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds lost 4-3 to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC in their first top-flight fixture in 16 years following their promotion.

Although Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a narrow loss to the Reds at Anfield, the Championship winners were widely praised for their plucky performance.

Leeds will take on a Fulham side that lost 3-0 to Arsenal in their first Premier League fixture as Scott Parker’s team endured a chastening return to top-flight football.

The Cottagers were 1-0 winners against Ipswich Town in the League Cup on Thursday night, while Leeds United suffered a defeat by Hull City on penalties.

Fulham lost 3-0 to Leeds United in this fixture in the Championship last term as the Yorkshire side won the title with a 10-point cushion.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Leeds United to secure a comfortable win against Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

“Leeds announced their return to the Premier League with a bang!” Owen told BetVictor.

“They were very impressive indeed against Premier League champions Liverpool and only an 88th-minute penalty from Mo Salah denied them a point that many will say they deserved.

“With their style of play, Marcelo Bielsa and his men will cause problems for any team in the Premier League and it’s going to be hugely entertaining to watch their progress this season.

“Fulham were another of three promoted sides to face defeat in their opening game after a chastening 3-0 loss to Arsenal.

“Scott Parker will be keen to get his new signings involved as well as getting Aleksander Mitrovic back to full fitness as a lack of goals upfront and a leaky defence at the back are quite frankly, a Premier League recipe for disaster.

“I fancy another lively display from Leeds in this one and I’m going for a 3-1 victory to the Whites in their first Premier League home game since 2004.”

Fulham were 2-1 winners against Leeds United at Craven Cottage last term, before the Elland Road side secured a 3-0 victory over the west London side in the Championship last time.

The Cottagers have won two of their last 10 games against Leeds United, while the two sides have shared the spoils on seven occasions during this run.

Leeds United will make the trip to Sheffield United in their final Premier League fixture in Sunday 27 September, while Fulham will host Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on Monday 28 September.