Gary Neville reacts to Diogo Jota’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Arsenal

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville praised Diogo Jota for a “perfect” debut goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

Liverpool FC produced a dominant opening 25 minutes that saw Sadio Mane denied at close range and Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the woodwork but Arsenal made the breakthrough against the run of play.

Andy Robertson misjudged a cross to allow Alexandre Lacazette to score a scruffy goal with Liverpool FC number one Alisson Becker wrong footed.

Mane equalised just three minutes later when Mohamed Salah’s initial shot was parried into the path of the Senegal international, who made no mistake with the goal at his mercy.

Six minutes later, Robertson made amends for his earlier error when the Scotland captain managed to get on the end of Alexander-Arnold’s cross before producing a clinical finish.

Lacazette failed to double his tally in the second half when he was one-on-one with Alisson before Jota came off the bench to score his first Liverpool FC goal to seal three points.

Sky Sports pundit Neville was impressed with Jota’s finish to ensure the Premier League champions maintained their 100% start to the season.

“What an introduction,” Neville told Sky Sports. “It’s a brilliant cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Luiz heads it out into an area where Jota is standing. He has a lot to do. There’s a little bit of fortune. The volley is perfect.”

Jota moved to Liverpool FC in a £45m deal from Wolves in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Arsenal will host winless Sheffield United at The Emirates in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Liverpool FC will conclude the weekend’s action with a trip to unbeaten Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The defending Premier League champions will take on Everton in the Merseyside derby after the international break, while Arsenal will make the trip to Manchester City.

