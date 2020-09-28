Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Arsenal

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher warned Liverpool FC that there is some room for improvement despite their 3-1 win against Arsenal on Monday night.

Liverpool FC kept Arsenal pinned in their own half for most of the opening 25 minutes but the Gunners capitalised when the visitors finally managed to get close to Alisson Becker’s goal.

Andy Robertson’s miscued clearance fell into the path of Alexandre Lacazette and the France international’s scruffy shot was enough to beat wrong-footed Alisson.

But the defending Premier League champions were quick to respond as Mohamed Salah drove past Kieran Tierney to draw a save from Bernd Leno, who could only parry into the path of Sadio Mane to leave the Senegal international with an easy finish.

Robertson made amends for his mistake nine minutes earlier when the Scotland international collected Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross before he produced a sharp finish to outwit Leno.

Lacazette spurned Arsenal’s best chance to level the Premier League clash when his effort was saved by Alisson before the French striker was substituted.

Mane was replaced by Liverpool FC signing Diogo Jota with 12 minutes to go and the Portuguese forward scored a sumptuous volley to secure three points for the Reds in the 88th minute.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher felt that the Reds need to kill off games sooner despite their 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday night.

“You’re still on tenterhooks if you’re a Liverpool supporter,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Liverpool were completely dominant. It was similar against Chelsea. It was 10 men and before you know it was 2-1.

“Liverpool should have had both games out of sight. You always felt at 2-1 that there was a chance Arsenal could get something from the game.”

Arsenal will host winless Sheffield United at The Emirates in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Liverpool FC will conclude the weekend’s action with a trip to unbeaten Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The defending Premier League champions will take on Everton in the Merseyside derby after the international break, while Arsenal will make the trip to Manchester City.

