‘Like a machine’: Roy Keane reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Arsenal

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane likened Liverpool FC to a “machine” after the Premier League champions secured a 3-1 win against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

Liverpool FC were looking to end a two-game losing run against Arsenal after the Reds lost to Mikel Arteta’s side at The Emirates towards the end of their title-winning campaign before being beaten on penalties in the Community Shield.

The Premier League champions made a positive start to the Monday night clash as Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold came close to breaking the deadlock.

However, Liverpool FC were punished for their only mistake in an otherwise flawless first half when Andy Robertson’s miscued clearance was seized upon by Alexandre Lacazette to give the visitors a narrow lead.

Arsenal’s advantage lasted three minutes before Sadio Mane equalised from close range after German goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved Mohamed Salah’s initial shot.

Robertson made amends for his error at the back with his first Premier League goal of the season when the Scottish left-back met Alexander-Arnold’s cross before producing a smart finish.

Lacazette wasted Arsenal’s best chance to level for in the second half when the French striker’s effort was straight at Alisson with just the Brazilian to beat.

Liverpool FC summer signing Diogo Jota replaced Mane with 12 minutes left to play and the Portugal international sealed three points with a crisp volley.

Sky Sports pundit Keane praised the Reds for an emphatic performance in their resounding 3-1 win against Arsenal.

“It was a good night for Liverpool,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“There was never really a doubt. Liverpool were by far the better team. They certainly deserved the victory. Liverpool are like a machine.

“They’ve got great quality going forward. They’re one of the fittest teams around. They suffocate teams.

“They scored three goals again. It’s not easy to score goals. They scored four against Leeds. They were sloppy on one or two occasions.”

Arsenal will make the trip to Aston Villa at Villa Park in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The defending Premier League champions will take on Everton in the Merseyside derby after the international break, while Arsenal will make the trip to Manchester City.

