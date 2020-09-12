Gary Lineker reacts to Mo Salah’s display in Liverpool FC’s 4-3 win over Leeds United

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to praise “electric” Mohamed Salah after Liverpool FC’s 4-3 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League opener on Saturday night.

The defending Premier League champions welcomed Championship winners Leeds United to Anfield as the Yorkshire side competed in their first top-flight game in 16 years.

Liverpool FC required just four minutes to break the deadlock when Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot but the home side’s lead was short-lived when Jack Harrison equalised with a superb solo goal eight minutes later.

The Reds restored their lead in the 20th minute thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s header but the Netherlands international was guilty of complacency to allow Patrick Bamford to level the Premier League clash on the 30-minute mark.

The Merseyside outfit managed to go in ahead at half-time when Salah scored his second with a stylish finish but Mateusz Klich equalised for the visitors in the 66th minute.

However, the reigning champions managed to find a way to win when Fabinho was brought down in the penalty area and Salah scored from the spot to secure three points.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to give his verdict on the seven-game thriller at Anfield.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “They do know how to win do @LFC. Cracking game of football.”

On Salah’s performance, Lineker added: “The electric @MoSalah becomes the first player in Premier League history to score an opening day hat-trick in September.”

Salah’s opener against Leeds set a new record as the Egypt international became the first Reds player to score in their opening fixture in four successive seasons.

The Reds will make the trip to top-four rivals Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge next weekend.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip