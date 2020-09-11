Gary Neville makes prediction about Liverpool FC this season

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has declared that Liverpool FC are the “team to catch” in the Premier League this season.

The Reds are currently preparing to kick off their Premier League title defence after having won the top-flight title in style for the first time under Jurgen Klopp last season.

Liverpool FC were the standout team in the Premier League last season and they won the title with seven games to spare, finishing a staggering 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

The Merseyside outfit are now looking to try and defend their crown this term as they bid to build on their recent success under Klopp.

Liverpool FC have not been particularly busy in the summer transfer window so far, with the Reds having only brought in left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos as things stand.

The Reds continue to be linked with other potential new signings this summer, including Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Former Manchester United star Neville feels that the Reds are clearly the favourites to retain their title this season, but he thinks that they could probably do with one or two more new signings before the transfer window closes on 5 October.

“Liverpool are the team to catch,” Neville told Sky Sports. “There’s no doubt it will become a stress for them.

“They’ve had the same players for almost three seasons now, Champions League final, Champions League victory, going so close in the Premier League but then winning the league.

“It’s a massive demand psychologically, mentally and physically to place upon the players without stimulating them again.

“Now, Jurgen Klopp has been absolutely unbelievable and he certainly can manage them and get the best out of them, but I think if they were to get Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, it’s the only area of the team where I’d say they were not world class, and they are very good in there because the players in there are fantastic players.

“They’ve got a great work ethic and attitude, they supplement and compliment the defence, the goalkeeper and the attack brilliantly but you put him in there and you’ve got a genuine world-class presence in the middle of a brilliant team already and that would also do a number of things.

“Jurgen Klopp has proven that Liverpool can go on. You win the Champions League and then you go on to win the league the year after, you’ve proven that you can go on.

“Even to get the Champions League final and the come back and win it, and then come back to win the league, he’s proven he can get a performance out of them and he can get them to forget what’s happened the season before.

“My only thing this season would be that demand of the same squad, the same players, the same message, the same relationships and the same jokes for two or three years without that something slightly different in the dressing room and that addition, just sometimes it can become a bit draining and the idea of Thiago coming to Liverpool is a big moment because it deals with all those issues that can occur after two or three seasons.”

Liverpool FC will kick off their Premier League title defence with a home clash against Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds will then take on Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton in a tricky-looking set of fixtures.

