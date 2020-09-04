Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV/Screen grab)

Andy Robertson has described new Liverpool FC signing Kostas Tsimikas as a “really good player” following his arrival at Anfield this summer.

The Premier League champions signed the Greek international in a £12m deal from Olympiacos last month to land their first and only signing of the summer transfer window so far.

The 24-year-old was signed to provide cover and compete with Robertson for the left-back spot in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Tsimikas was an instrumental part of the Olympiacos team after the full-back established himself as a regular in the first team for the Greek giants.

Scotland captain Robertson gave his verdict on the new Liverpool FC signing after Tsimikas made his first appearance for the English champions in a pre-season friendly.

“He’s settled in very well. You can see him growing in confidence as a player and as a person in the squad and I think that’s credit to all the lads and all the staff,” Robertson told Liverpool FC’s website.

“Look, we’ve all been there, we all know how daunting it is walking into a new changing room and not knowing anyone and things like that, but I think we all know how that feels and we’re all very cautious of that so we try to make people feel as welcome as they can and as quickly as they can because the quicker you get the person out of his shell, the quicker you get the player out of his shell.

“I think that’s what’s happened. I’ve seen him in training and he looks a really good player.

“I can’t say I saw much of him playing for Olympiacos and things like that but it’s up to the club and they’ve obviously seen something there that can improve the squad and I’ve got no doubt he will do.”

Tsimikas made one assist in 21 games in all competitions for the Greek side last season to earn interest from the Premier League champions.

The Greek defender made 86 appearances for Olympiacos during his five-year stint in the first team.

The new Liverpool FC signing has won three caps for Greece following his fine club performances.

The Reds won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last term to end their 30-year wait to lift the English crown.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lost to Arsenal on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley last weekend after Rhian Brewster missed his spot-kick.

Liverpool FC will start the defence of their Premier League title with a home clash against Championship winners Leeds United on Saturday 12 September.

