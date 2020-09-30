‘Very good’: Roy Keane gives verdict on new Liverpool FC signing

Roy Keane believes Diogo Jota will provide Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp with a different option this season

Wednesday 30 September 2020
Roy Keane says Diogo Jota will provide Jurgen Klopp with a different option in the Liverpool FC team.

The Portugal international scored on his Liverpool FC debut with a goal in the 88th minute of Liverpool FC’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

Jota replaced Sadio Mane with 12 minutes to go on Merseyside as Liverpool FC looked to protect their narrow 2-1 advantage.

The Liverpool FC forward missed two good chances to score before Jota produced a clinical finish to open his account for the Reds and secure three points.

Sky Sports pundit Keane was impressed with Jota’s cameo performance, although the former Manchester United captain warned that the new signing will need to step up at Anfield.

“Only time will tell but it was a hell of a start for him,” Keane told Sky Sports. “It’s a big move. He did well for Wolves but Liverpool FC is a big step for him.

“He’s buzzing to get a goal. Klopp will want options and Jota will provide that. He’s a very, very good player.”

Jota scored seven goals and has made one assist in 34 games in the Premier League last season.

The 23-year-old netted 44 times in 131 games in all competitions during his three seasons at Wolves.

Liverpool FC signed Jota in a £45m deal from Wolves to complete their third summer signing.

The Reds are sitting in second position in the Premier League table thanks to their 3-1 victory over Arsenal.

Liverpool FC will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

