Jurgen Klopp ‘loved’ this Liverpool FC star’s performance at Chelsea FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has reserved special praise for Fabinho after the Brazilian played as a makeshift centre-half in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC on Sunday evening.

Klopp opted to start Fabinho alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of his Liverpool FC defence in the absence of injured duo Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for the trip to west London.

Fabinho has previously been used as a centre-half at his former club AS Monaco but the Brazil international has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders.

The 26-year-old produced an assured performance at the back as Fabinho completed a number of well-timed tackles on Chelsea FC summer signing Timo Werner.

Fabinho was able to utilise his passing range from the back to help Liverpool FC dominate possession against their top-four rivals at Stamford Bridge.

While Sadio Mane was named man of the match after his two second-half goals, Liverpool FC manager Klopp singled out Fabinho’s performance for special praise.

“If Sadio wouldn’t have scored two goals, I think Fab would be a proper contender for man of the match,” Klopp told his post-match media conference.

“I loved his performance, he played outstanding. He helped us a lot with the ball and in defending as well, so yes, a proper performance.”

Fabinho has scored three times in 83 games for Liverpool FC over the past two seasons since his £40m move to the Anfield outfit from AS Monaco.

Liverpool FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table behind Leicester City, Everton and Arsenal in the standings.

The Merseyside outfit will take on third-placed Arsenal in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield on Monday night.

Klopp’s side will then make the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday 3 October.

