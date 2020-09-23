Jamie Carragher explains why Liverpool FC don’t need to sign new centre-half

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool FC don’t need to sign a new centre-half given Fabinho’s ability to provide cover for Jurgen Klopp’s central defenders.

The Brazil international was drafted into the heart of the Liverpool FC defence to replace Joe Gomez after the England star was ruled out of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea FC due to an injury.

Fabinho excelled into a centre-half role alongside Virgil van Dijk as the 26-year-old managed to keep Chelsea FC summer signing Timo Werner relatively muted.

The former Real Madrid midfielder produced a number of well-timed challenges in the Liverpool FC penalty area to prevent goal-scoring opportunities for the west London side.

Klopp sold Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg this summer to leave the Liverpool FC boss reliant on Van Dijk, Gomez and Joel Matip as his centre-half options this summer.

While there was talk of Liverpool FC potentially signing a new centre-half this summer, Sky Sports pundit Carragher reckons Fabinho’s performance will have convinced the Premier League champions that securing a new defender isn’t necessary.

“There has been talk of Liverpool needing a centre-half,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “Lovren has left, Matip you can’t trust fitness wise, that leaves Joe Gomez.

“Fabinho was outstanding. Normally players who play in a holding midfield role have a great understanding of the game. Fernandinho was excellent for Man City last season. Fabinho was brilliant.

“I think it puts to bed talk of Liverpool needing a centre-half. They’ve got so many midfield players, they’ve got to get them games. If he drops back, it’s another space in midfield for someone.”

Fabinho has scored three times in 83 games in all competitions over the past two seasons since his £40m move to Liverpool FC from AS Monaco in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup since his move to Liverpool FC.

The Reds will take on top-four rivals Arsenal in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Monday night.

