Jamie Carragher pinpoints Liverpool FC advantage in title race

Jamie Carragher reckons Liverpool FC have an advantage in this season’s title race given that the Reds didn’t play in Uefa competitions at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Reds have made a perfect start to the defence of their Premier League title after Liverpool FC secured a 3-1 win against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

Liverpool FC have scored nine goals in victories over Leeds United, Chelsea FC and Arsenal to lay down an early marker in their Premier League title race.

Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United have all dropped points in their opening Premier League fixtures of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

All three Premier League clubs featured in the Champions League and the Europa League once Uefa competitions returned in August after the Premier League season finished.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher reckons that Liverpool FC haven’t struggled for consistency and fitness in the opening weeks of the Premier League season because the champions weren’t involved in Uefa competitions in August.

“It’s difficult to judge teams [this early in the season],” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“We looked at Manchester United on the first game of the season [a 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace] and didn’t go too strong on them.

“Even Man City on Sunday [in their 5-2 defeat by Leicester], you’re still a little bit, ‘where’s the team at?’.

“I think Liverpool have had an advantage in that the two teams I’ve mentioned were in Europe. I always felt Liverpool would have an advantage in that they knew when their season was finished.

“The teams in Europe could go out the next day, or stay for another week to get to a semi-final or final.

“The first game, they didn’t quite look at it, but to respond with the performances they have done against two of their top-six rivals, I just think it sends out a major message these last two games that Liverpool are going to take some stopping.”

Liverpool FC won their first Premier League title with seven games to spare last season.

The Reds have strengthened their squad for their Premier League challenge with three new signings.

Liverpool FC have brought in Olymapiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Wolves forward Diogo Jota.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are sitting in second place and level on points with Leicester City and Everton at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds will make the trip to Aston Villa in their next Premier League game at Villa Park on Sunday night.

